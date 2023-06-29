ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $160,600.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.88.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
