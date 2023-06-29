ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $160,600.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICFree Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $160,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

