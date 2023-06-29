DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Robert Sushames Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Free Report) insider Robert Sushames purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($65,000.00).
DGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.
About DGL Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DGL Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for DGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.