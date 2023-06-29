FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,753,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,798.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.84 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 140.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 672.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 89,012 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

