ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas Sells 1,450 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.