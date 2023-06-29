Insider Selling: Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Sells 141,547 Shares of Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 141,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $94,836.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,243.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Ab (Publ) Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Babylon alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $74,691.66.

Babylon Stock Performance

Babylon stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Babylon Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Babylon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babylon by 312.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.