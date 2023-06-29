Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 4,079 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 57,645 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

