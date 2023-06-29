NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 872 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

