Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Matthew (Matt) Booker Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,850.00 ($37,900.00).

Matthew (Matt) Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Matthew (Matt) Booker acquired 25,000 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$46,125.00 ($30,750.00).

On Monday, May 8th, Matthew (Matt) Booker 1,783 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 7th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

