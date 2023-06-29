CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 14,268 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $22,918.47.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $22,890.28.

On Monday, April 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10.

CareDx stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.01.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

