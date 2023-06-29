FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,823,357 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $317.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

