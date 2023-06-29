nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 2,649 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NVT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.