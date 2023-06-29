nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 2,649 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NVT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.31.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
