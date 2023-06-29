Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Buys 2,399 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 889,820 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,755.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

