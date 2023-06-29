SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 12.1 %

SOUN stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About SoundHound AI

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

