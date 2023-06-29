SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 12.1 %

SOUN stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

