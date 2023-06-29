nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Mark Fitzgibbon Sells 5,000 Shares

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.91 ($5.94), for a total transaction of A$44,565.00 ($29,710.00).
Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 6,010 shares of NIB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.61 ($5.74), for a total transaction of A$51,752.11 ($34,501.41).
NIB Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.68.
About NIB
nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIB
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.