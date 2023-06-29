CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

