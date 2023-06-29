1,751 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

