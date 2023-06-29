Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 16,204 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 117,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

