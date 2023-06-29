Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

