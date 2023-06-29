Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

