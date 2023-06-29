Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

