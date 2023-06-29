Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 84.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 10.3% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.82 and a twelve month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

