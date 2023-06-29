Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 167 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $313.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.