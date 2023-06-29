Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,188,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

