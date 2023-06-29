Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

HOLX opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

