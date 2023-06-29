ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $324.31 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

