Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

