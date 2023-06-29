CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHV stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

