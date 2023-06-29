Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

