Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $445,000 Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SouthState by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in SouthState by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,324,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

