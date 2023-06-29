Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $43,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,035,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 428,190 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

