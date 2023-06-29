Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 1,000,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after buying an additional 364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.