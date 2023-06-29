Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,670 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BOX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,120 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.