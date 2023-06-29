Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

