Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 16,202 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ASE Technology by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,560,226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in ASE Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. HSBC cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

