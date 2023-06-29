Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of TWO opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

