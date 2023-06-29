Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,734 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

FMX stock opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $111.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

