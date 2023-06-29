Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,883,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 682,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,347,000 after purchasing an additional 261,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,191,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,916,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

