Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,105 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.2 %

ARW stock opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.