Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 496 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.61 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $204.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

