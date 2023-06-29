Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

