Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $188.99 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

