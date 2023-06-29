Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

