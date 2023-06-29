Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,568,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,425,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

