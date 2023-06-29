Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

