Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile



Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

