Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 7,234 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.50 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

