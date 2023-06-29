Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

