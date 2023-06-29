Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

