Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.74

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 27824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Cimpress Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
