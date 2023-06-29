Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.74

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 27824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $742.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 2,331.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

