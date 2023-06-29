DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 9,231 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $38.52.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 420.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 319,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 318.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

